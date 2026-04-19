Giants escape a big jam in the 10th, outlast Nationals 7-6 in 12 innings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Chapman’s RBI single in the 12th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to their third straight victory, 7-6 over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The Nationals had the bases loaded with nobody out in the 10th, but didn’t score. After each team was also blanked in the 11th, Chapman led off the 12th with a single off Cionel Pérez (1-2) to break the 6-all tie.

Caleb Kilian (1-0) closed out the Nationals in the bottom of the inning for his first big league win.

James Wood led off the bottom of the first with a homer for Washington, and Heliot Ramos went deep for the Giants as part of a three-hit day.

The Nationals had the bases loaded with nobody out in the 10th against Ryan Walker. Daylen Lile struck out and after a liner down the left-field line went just foul, Nasim Nuñez went down swinging on a 3-2 pitch. Then Jorbit Vivas sent a sharp grounder to shortstop Willy Adames.

Adames ran to second for the force, was beaten there by baserunner Jacob Young, and still had time to throw to first to retire Vivas with room to spare to prevent the winning run from scoring.

Brady House’s RBI single to center off Walker tied it at 6 with two outs in the ninth. Curtis Mead was thrown out trying to go from first to third on the play, but Wood had crossed home just before the tag, so the run counted and the teams played on.

Ramos doubled in the second and scored on Drew Gilbert’s single to tie it at 1, but a botched grounder in the bottom half opened the door to a big Washington inning. Adames couldn’t field a potential double play ball off the bat of Nuñez, and the error left men on first and second with nobody out.

Wood was eventually hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 2-1, and Luis García Jr. followed with a two-run single. José Tena’s single brought in another run.

The Nationals had their own fielding issues. An error by Vivas at third left men on first and second with one out in the third. An out later, Casey Schmitt doubled to left, driving in a run — and another scored on the play thanks to Lile’s error in left field.

Washington missed a chance to answer in the third when Giants catcher Patrick Bailey picked Lile off third base for the second out. Ramos’ two-run shot in the sixth tied it at 5.

Rafael Devers hit an RBI single for San Francisco in the seventh.

Up next

Robbie Ray (2-2) takes the mound for San Francisco on Sunday as the Giants go for a three-game sweep against Miles Mikolas (0-3) of the Nationals.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer