Max Muncy hits winning sacrifice fly in 11th inning as Athletics rally to beat White Sox 7-6

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Max Muncy drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to lift the Athletics to a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Muncy’s fly to left field scored Jacob Wilson, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Denzel Clarke.

Jack Perkins (2-0) struck out three and gave up one hit in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Chicago scored five runs in the second inning on Colson Montgomery’s homer on the first pitch of the inning, Reese McGuire’s RBI single and Andrew Benintendi’s three-run shot.

The Athletics answered with Wilson’s second home run of the season in the bottom of the inning. Jeff McNeil added a sacrifice fly in the third and Tyler Soderstrom drove in a run with a single in the fifth.

Munetaka Murakami extended Chicago’s lead to 6-4 with a solo homer in the seventh. The Athletics drew even at 6-all in the bottom half of the inning when Nick Kurtz hit a two-run homer to right field with a 115.3 mph exit velocity.

Lucas Sims (0-2) gave up the winning run.

Chicago stranded 14 runners and went 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position. The White Sox also loaded the bases in the ninth but failed to score.

Wilson finished with two hits and scored twice, while Kurtz had two hits, two RBIs and three walks. The Athletics totaled 10 hits and drew 10 walks.

Prior to the game, the White Sox claimed right-hander Osvaldo Bido off waivers from Atlanta and transferred right-hander Prelander Berroa to the 60-day injured list.

Up next

Chicago LHP Noah Schultz (0-1, 6.23 ERA) and Athletics’ LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-0, 1.46 ERA) duel in Sunday’s series finale.

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