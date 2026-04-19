Gavin Williams strikes out 11 in the Guardians’ 4-2 win over the Orioles

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gavin Williams struck out 11 over seven innings to push his majors-leading total 40, Brayan Rocchio hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 on Saturday.

Williams (3-1) allowed a run on three hits and walked one in a dominant outing. He had his sixth career double-digit strikeout game and second of the season.

Cade Smith struck out the side in the ninth for his fifth save.

José Ramírez stole his 10th base in the first inning, becoming the first player to reach double digits this year.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer (0-1) allowed two hits and three runs in six innings.

Baltimore took the lead in the fourth inning when Leody Taveras hit a solo homer to right field, Cleveland responded in the fifth. Rhys Hoskins walked and Daniel Schneemann singled before Rocchio lined a two-out, three-run homer to right.

The Orioles cut it to 3-2 in the eighth on Gunnar Henderson’s homer.

Bo Naylor added a run in the bottom half with a solo homer to right field, his first of the season.

Baltimore had four hits and struck out 16 times.

Up next

Baltimore LHP Trevor Rogers (2-1, 3.04 ERA) was set to start Sunday against LHP Joey Cantillo (1-0, 2.61 ERA) in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb