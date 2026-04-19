Athletics and White Sox meet, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (11-10, first in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Noah Schultz (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, four strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-0, 1.46 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -153, White Sox +128; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

The Athletics are 11-10 overall and 5-4 at home. The Athletics have a 6-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 4-8 on the road and 7-14 overall. The White Sox have a 3-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has four doubles and six home runs while hitting .325 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 13 for 44 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Munetaka Murakami leads the White Sox with seven home runs while slugging .522. Chase Meidroth is 9 for 38 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Cannon: 15-Day IL (hip), Chris Murphy: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press