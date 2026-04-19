Angels and Padres play, winner takes 3-game series

San Diego Padres (14-7, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-11, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (2-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -116, Angels -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles is 11-11 overall and 4-4 in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

San Diego has a 14-7 record overall and a 5-3 record on the road. The Padres are 11-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with seven home runs while slugging .566. Jo Adell is 13 for 43 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ramon Laureano leads the Padres with four home runs while slugging .534. Xander Bogaerts is 11 for 38 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 9-1, .264 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press