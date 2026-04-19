Pérez outpitches Misiorowski as Marlins top Brewers 5-3 to stop 4-game slide

MIAMI (AP) — Eury Pérez allowed three hits in six strong innings after Miami dinged Jacob Misiorowski for three runs in the first, and the Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Sunday.

Pérez (2-1) yielded an unearned run and a walk, striking out seven to help the Marlins snap a four-game skid, avoid a series sweep and win for the second time in nine games.

Gary Sánchez had a two-out, two-run single off Miami reliever Andrew Nardi in the eighth, but Calvin Faucher retired pinch-hitter William Contreras on a flyball to keep it 5-3. Pete Fairbanks struck out two in the ninth for his third save in four opportunities.

Misiorowski (1-2) permitted three runs — one earned — on four hits and three walks in five innings. He fanned nine and leads the majors with 42 strikeouts. He left after 97 pitches, with 24 topping 100 mph.

Misiorowski threw five of his first six pitches 101-plus but walked Jakob Marsee. Xavier Edwards singled and Otto Lopez reached on an error by shortstop David Hamilton to load the bases. Marsee scored on a wild pitch, Edwards scored on a double play and Liam Hicks had a two-out RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Milwaukee got a run back in the sixth when Hamilton walked and went to third on a stolen base and a throwing error by Hicks before scoring on Garrett Mitchell’s groundout.

Pinch-hitter Javier Sanoja had a two-run single off DL Hall in the Marlins sixth to make it 5-1.

Kyle Stowers went 2 for 3 with a double for Miami in his season debut.

The Brewers’ Brice Turang singled to extend his on-base streak to 25 games dating to last season.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough was ejected in the second for arguing a balk call.

Up next

Marlins RHP Max Meyer (1-0, 4.12 ERA) starts Monday in the first of three games against the visiting Cardinals, who counter with RHP Michael McGreevy (1-1, 2.49).

LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.07 ERA) starts Tuesday in Detroit in the opener of a three-game series.

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