Cardinals top Astros 7-5 in 10 innings to extend win streak to 5 games

HOUSTON (AP) — Masyn Winn cleared the bases with a double down the third base line, and the St. Louis Cardinals won their fifth straight game, beating the Houston Astros 7-5 in 10 innings on Sunday.

Winn was 3 for 5, and he finished the series with seven RBIs.

Houston had the tying run on base in the bottom of the 10th, but Christian Walker grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Riley O’Brien (3-0) earned the win in relief. Gordon Graceffo got the final out for his first save of the season.

It’s the Cardinals’ first sweep of the Astros in a three-game series in Houston since April 20-22, 2004. They are 5-0 in games decided in extra innings.

Houston rallied from 4-1 down with two outs in the eighth inning. Yordan Alvarez hit his league-leading 10th home run, and after Jose Altuve singled and Walker worked a 10-pitch walk, Isaac Paredes tied the game with a two-run single.

Cardinals starter Michael Liberatore allowed one run and three hits in six innings. The only blemish on his line came in the third inning when Carlos Correa followed Taylor Trammell’s triple with a sacrifice fly.

Astros starter Mike Burrows struck out a season-high seven and retired the first 14 batters he faced, but the next five reached base, and he was removed before finishing the fifth inning, allowing four runs. Bryan King (0-1) took the loss in relief.

Jordan Walker was 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

The Astros have lost four in a row and 12 of 14.

Up next

RHP Spencer Arrighetti (1-0, 1.50 ERA) starts for Houston on Monday against RHP Slade Cecconi (0-2, 5.03 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at the Cleveland Guardians.

RHP Michael McGreevy (1-1, 2.49 ERA) is scheduled to start for St. Louis on Monday against RHP Max Meyer (1-0, 4.12 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series at the Miami Marlins.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb