Blue Jays ride an 8-run first inning to a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks, snapping 4-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Kazuma Okamoto hit a solo homer and had three RBIs, Nathan Lukes added a three-run double and the Toronto Blue Jays used an eight-run first inning to cruise past the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 10-4 victory Sunday that prevented a three-game sweep.

Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak and ended Arizona’s four-game winning streak.

Ryne Nelson (1-2) was rocked for eight runs and got just one out. His season ERA jumped from 3.54 to 6.97.

The first eight Blue Jays batters reached base on five singles, two doubles and a walk. Nelson finally struck out Brandon Valenzuela, but Lukes following with a bases-clearing double for an 8-0 lead, ending Nelson’s day after only 30 pitches.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (1-1) gave up two runs over six solid innings. He permitted seven hits and a walk while striking out four. Lukes — who entered the game batting .162 — finished with three hits.

Okamoto hit his third homer in the third, smacking Andrew Hoffmann’s slider 406 feet over the left-center wall.

Arizona’s Ildemaro Vargas has hit safety in his first 15 games this season, which extends a franchise record. He has an 18-game hitting streak dating to last season, which is the longest active run in the big leagues.

Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll left before the fifth inning because of low back tightness. Jorge Barrosa replaced him and hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Up next

The D-backs are off Monday before continuing their homestand Tuesday. RHP Merrill Kelly (1-0, 3.38 ERA) faces White Sox RHP Sean Burke (0-2, 4.43).

The Blue Jays continue their road trip Monday. RHP Dylan Cease (0-0, 1.74 ERA) opposes Angels LHP Reid Detmers (1-1, 3.57).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer