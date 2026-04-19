Woo goes 7 strong innings as the Mariners power past the Rangers 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo pitched seven strong innings, Rob Refsnyder homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first and the Seattle Mariners topped the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday.

J.P. Crawford and Randy Arozarena each hit two-run homers for the Mariners, who won for the second consecutive day to take two of three in the series after losing their previous four games.

Woo (1-2) allowed a single to Brandon Nimmo to start the game, but retired the next 15 hitters before Josh Smith singled in the sixth. Woo gave up two runs and four hits while striking out six, walking one and hitting a batter. He has pitched seven innings in three of his five outings this season.

Gabe Speier pitched a scoreless eighth and Andres Muñoz struck out the side in the ninth for his third save of the season.

Refsnyder gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead with a solo homer off MacKenzie Gore (2-2) for his first hit of the season and Seattle never trailed.

Crawford hit his two-run shot in the second and Arozarena had his in the fifth — both off Gore, who gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. He had five strikeouts and a walk.

The Rangers scored two runs in the seventh with Josh Jung driving in Corey Seager with a sacrifice fly and Evan Carter doubling home Wyatt Langford. Woo retired Smith to end the threat.

Up next

Rangers: Have an off day Monday before heading home to face Pittsburgh. Starting pitchers had not yet been announced.

Mariners: RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.28) starts against Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.31) in the first of a three-game series on Monday.

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