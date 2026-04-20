Moniak and Karros homer as the Rockies beat the Dodgers 9-6

DENVER (AP) — Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat Los Angeles 9-6 on Sunday and give the Dodgers’ their first losing streak of the season.

Los Angeles won 11 of 13 before dropping the last two in Denver.

Shohei Ohtani doubled twice to extend his on-base streak to 51 games and Ryan Ward had two hits and an RBI in his major league debut.

Ohtani’s RBI double in the third moved him alone in third on the franchise list behind Shawn Green, who reached in 53 straight games in 2000, and Duke Snider, who had a 58-game streak in 1954.

The 28-year-old Ward, who was recalled when Freddie Freeman went on the paternity list, logged 696 games in the minors before getting called up. He had a chance to tie the game against Victor Vodnik with two on and two out in the ninth but Troy Johnston made a diving catch of his blooper in right field to end the game.

Ward lined an RBI single in his second at-bat that gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Colorado answered against Roki Sasaki with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, including Kyle Karros’ first homer of the season. The Rockies took the lead against Blake Treinen (1-1) in the seventh after Alex Freeland’s RBI single put Los Angeles in front 4-3.

Edouard Julien, who had three hits, led off with a double, Moniak homered to right-center and Hunter Goodman doubled and scored on Tyler Freeman’s single. Julien drove in two more in the Rockies’ three-run eighth.

Antonio Senzatela (1-0) pitched two innings in relief of starter Michael Lorenzen.

Up next

The Dodgers will send LHP Justin Wrobleski (2-0, 2.12 ERA) against Rockies LHP Jose Quintana (0-1, 5.63) on Monday to conclude the four-game wraparound series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press