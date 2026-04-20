Mason Miller closes combined 2-hitter to extend his scoreless streak as Padres edge Angels 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason Miller closed out a combined two-hitter for San Diego to extend his scoreless streak, and the Padres got RBI singles Sunday from Xander Bogaerts and Bryce Johnson in a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Bogaerts broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning and Johnson made it 2-0 in the seventh. Both hits came with two outs to help the Padres take two of three games in the series.

Johnson finished with two of San Diego’s five hits for his multihit game this season.

Michael King (3-1) allowed one hit over five shutout innings, striking out six and walking four while working through traffic. Ron Marinaccio, Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez and Miller held down the Angels the rest of the way.

Miller struck out two in a perfect ninth for his eighth save. He is one inning shy of the longest scoreless streak in Padres history, set by Cla Meredith with 33 2/3 innings in 2006.

The hard-throwing Miller has 27 strikeouts and two walks in 11 1/3 innings this season. He’s given up just two hits.

Los Angeles mounted a late threat but couldn’t tie it. Pinch-hitter Oswald Peraza doubled in the seventh and scored on an RBI groundout by Zach Neto. But the Angels, who drew seven walks, went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and struck out 11 times.

Walbert Ureña (0-2) made his first career start for the Angels, striking out eight and allowing two runs over six-plus innings. He became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to record at least eight strikeouts in his debut.

Up next

Padres: RHP Randy Vásquez (1-0, 2.49 ERA) pitches Tuesday against Colorado.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-1, 3.57 ERA) starts Monday versus Toronto.

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This story has been corrected to show Neto had an RBI groundout instead of a sacrifice fly.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb