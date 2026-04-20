Angels open 3-game series against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (8-13, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-12, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (0-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -126, Angels +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 4-5 record at home and an 11-12 record overall. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Toronto has an 8-13 record overall and a 2-7 record in road games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads the Angels with a .280 batting average, and has two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 14 RBIs. Jorge Soler is 11 for 36 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kazuma Okamoto leads the Blue Jays with three home runs while slugging .364. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 17 for 40 with five doubles and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (knee), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Lazaro Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-Day IL (toe), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press