Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers play in game 4 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-6, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-13, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (2-0, 2.12 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, six strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Quintana (0-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, three strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -265, Rockies +214; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 series lead.

Colorado is 9-13 overall and 6-3 in home games. The Rockies have a 5-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 15-6 overall and 6-3 on the road. The Dodgers lead the NL with 37 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has three doubles and six home runs while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9 for 32 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages leads the Dodgers with a .382 batting average, and has four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 21 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 13 for 39 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press