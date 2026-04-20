Mariners host the Athletics to start 3-game series

Athletics (11-11, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (10-13, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Athletics on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Seattle is 9-5 in home games and 10-13 overall. The Mariners have gone 8-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics are 11-11 overall and 6-6 in road games. The Athletics are 5-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has two home runs, 12 walks and nine RBIs while hitting .293 for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 13 for 33 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has four doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 14 for 44 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (hip), Miles Mastrobuoni: 10-Day IL (calf), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (oblique), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press