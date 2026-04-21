Isaac Paredes’ first 2 home runs of season power slumping Astros to 9-2 victory over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit his first two home runs of the season and Christian Walker also went deep as the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-2 on Monday night for just their third victory in 15 games.

Walker lined a two-run shot to left-center in the first inning to open the scoring. The first baseman snapped an 0-for-15 slump by going 3 for 5 with three runs.

Paredes broke a 2-all tie with a leadoff homer to left field in the fourth that sparked a four-run inning. His first longball of the year came in his 76th plate appearance. Paredes, who homered at least 19 times in each of the last four seasons, added a solo shot in the eighth to close the scoring.

Paredes and Carlos Correa each had three hits. Correa’s two-run single capped the fourth-inning outburst and put the Astros in front 6-2.

Spencer Arrighetti (2-0) pitched five innings and gave up two runs, five hits and four walks while striking out three. The Astros are 9-15 after beginning the season with a 6-3 mark.

Slade Cecconi (0-3) was tagged for seven runs (six earned) in five innings. Brayan Rocchio went 3 for 3 with a walk for the Guardians, who had won three of four.

Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell exited in the third inning after injuring his left groin while running the bases. Houston infielder Nick Allen (mid-back spasms) was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game.

Up next

The middle game of the series is set for Tuesday night, with Astros RHP Ryan Weiss (0-2, 6.75 ERA) facing LHP Parker Messick (3-0, 1.05), who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against Baltimore last Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press