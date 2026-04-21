Angels take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (9-13, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-13, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of three games in a row.

Los Angeles has gone 4-6 in home games and 11-13 overall. The Angels have a 7-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Toronto is 3-7 on the road and 9-13 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has four doubles and seven home runs while hitting .235 for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 10 for 36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has five doubles and two home runs for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement is 14 for 43 with six doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .282 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

Blue Jays: Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (toe), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lazaro Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (ankle)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press