Cortes leads Athletics against the Mariners after 4-hit performance

Athletics (12-11, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (10-14, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (1-1, 6.38 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -173, Athletics +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Seattle Mariners after Carlos Cortes had four hits against the Mariners on Monday.

Seattle has a 10-14 record overall and a 9-6 record at home. The Mariners have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.35.

The Athletics are 12-11 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Athletics have gone 7-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Young has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs while hitting .244 for the Mariners. Luke Raley is 12 for 31 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Nick Kurtz is 8 for 32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 6-4, .240 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Miles Mastrobuoni: 60-Day IL (calf), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press