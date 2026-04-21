Muncy leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-6, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (9-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 2.10 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (3-1, 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -186, Giants +154; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants after Max Muncy’s four-hit game on Monday.

San Francisco has gone 3-7 in home games and 9-13 overall. The Giants have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Los Angeles is 16-6 overall and 7-3 on the road. The Dodgers have a 7-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a double and two triples while hitting .305 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 14 for 42 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has four doubles and five home runs while hitting .370 for the Dodgers. Muncy is 15 for 39 with a double and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.89 ERA, even run differential

Dodgers: 7-3, .303 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press