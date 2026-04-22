Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers from paternity list after welcoming baby daughter, London

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Freddie Freeman spent the past couple of days immersing himself as a new father of four, figuring out how to change diapers as a first-time girl dad after daughter London joined the world and three big brothers.

Freeman returned to the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers from the paternity list on Tuesday night for the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco, back in the lineup at first base and batting third.

“It was awesome, I got to hold her one last time before I got on a plane this afternoon,” Freeman said. “She’s perfect, everything we had hoped for. She is everything we could ask for. You will not be seeing another baby announcement from the Freemans, this is it, we are happily done with four. She is the perfect addition.”

Freeman quickly switched gears to baseball, drilling on grounders with first-base coach Chris Woodward in front of the Dodgers’ dugout at Oracle Park after taking some swings off a tee in his backyard at home Monday.

Daughter London Rosemary Joy Freeman was born Sunday and went home Monday. Freeman praised the surrogate who carried and delivered the baby for him and wife Chelsea — and the proud mom posted a family photo on her Instagram account. The name London is for Chelsea’s English heritage while Rosemary Joy is in honor of Freeman’s late mother with the same name.

The 36-year-old Freeman is batting .296 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 games this season. Freeman and baby London watched the Dodgers’ 12-3 win at Colorado on Monday.

“I know he’s happy to be back, happy that his baby girl is healthy,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Freeman was thrilled for Ryan Ward to make his major league debut and get two hits playing first base Sunday against the Rockies in his place at last after spending seven years in the minors.

“I am happy. I got to know Ryan over the last few years,” Freeman said. “He’s an incredibly hard worker, he worked so hard for that moment. To go out there and get two hits, an RBI, in his big league debut was special. We all know he can do it so I’m sure there will be another opportunity at some point for him to get back.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer