Shea Langeliers hits his 8th homer as Athletics beat scuffling Mariners 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit his eighth homer, Jacob Lopez pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Athletics beat the scuffling Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Langeliers homered for the second straight night, hitting a 417-foot shot to center in the seventh inning. Jeff McNeil also went deep for the Athletics, who have won seven straight road games.

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hit his second homer in as many nights and fourth of the season as he tries to shake off an early slump. Raleigh, who hit 60 homers last year, went 2 for 3 to raise his batting average to .177 as the Mariners lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Raleigh connected in the fifth inning and Josh Naylor had a sacrifice fly in the third against Lopez (2-1), who allowed two runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Scott Barlow got four outs in relief, Hogan Harris retired the final batter in the seventh and Jack Perkins worked the final two innings, retiring all six batters for his first save.

After Raleigh’s homer made it 2-2, Jacob Wilson hit a go-ahead double in the sixth off Eduard Bazardo (0-1).

Tyler Soderstrom had an RBI double in the first for the Athletics.

Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

Up next

The Athletics go for a three-game sweep on Wednesday, sending RHP Aaron Civale (2-1, 3.54 ERA) to the mound against RHP Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.03).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer