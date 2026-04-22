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Athletics visit the Mariners on 7-game road win streak

By AP News

Athletics (13-11, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (10-15, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Aaron Civale (2-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -165, Athletics +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 10-15 overall and 9-7 at home. The Mariners have a 2-6 record in games decided by one run.

The Athletics have a 13-11 record overall and an 8-6 record on the road. The Athletics have a 6-2 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has five doubles and two home runs for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 9 for 27 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs while hitting .226 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 14 for 45 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (pectoral), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Miles Mastrobuoni: 60-Day IL (calf), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (oblique), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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