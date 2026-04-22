Padres bring win streak into matchup with the Rockies

San Diego Padres (16-7, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1, 3.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -162, Rockies +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 9-15 record overall and a 6-5 record in home games. The Rockies have a 5-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has a 7-3 record on the road and a 16-7 record overall. The Padres have an 11-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has three doubles and six home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9 for 37 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has six doubles and three home runs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 11 for 35 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 9-1, .253 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler Freeman: day-to-day (illness), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press