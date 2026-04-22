Blue Jays visit the Angels on 3-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (10-13, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-14, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (1-3, 7.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (5-0, 0.28 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels -113, Blue Jays -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 11-14 overall and 4-7 at home. Angels hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Toronto has gone 4-7 in road games and 10-13 overall. The Blue Jays have a 7-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has five doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs while hitting .237 for the Angels. Oswald Peraza is 12 for 32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez ranks second on the Blue Jays with seven extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and three home runs). Daulton Varsho is 13 for 37 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

Blue Jays: Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (shoulder), George Springer: 10-Day IL (toe), Alejandro Kirk: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lazaro Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (ankle)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press