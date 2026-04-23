Fried’s 8 shutout innings, Rosario’s 4 RBIs lead Yankees over Red Sox 4-1 for 5th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Max Fried allowed three hits over eight scoreless innings, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to a season-high five with a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Amed Rosario hit a three-run, first-inning homer and had four RBIs for the Yankees.

Fried (3-1) struck out nine and walked two, and the Yankees came within one out of third straight shutout victory for the first time since 1962.

Jarren Duran had an RBI single off Brent Headrick with two outs in the ninth for his third hit, ending Boston’s 29-inning scoreless streak against the Yankees dating to last year’s AL Wild Card Series. Caleb Durbin then grounded out.

Boston has scored two runs or fewer in six of its last eight games, losing five.

Ranger Suarez (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Coming off a 4-0 victory in the series opener Tuesday, Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first when he drove a changeup over the Green Monster.

Suarez came in with a 14-inning scoreless streak and fresh off his best start this season when he went eight shutout innings against Detroit.

Rosario had a sacrifice fly in the third.

Boston’s Roman Anthony was sidelined with back tightness that manager Alex Cora said started Tuesday night.

Red Sox 22-year-old lefty Eduardo Rivera made his major league debut and struck out his first batter, Jazz Chisholm Jr., swinging past a 96.9 mph fastball.

Up next

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (2-1, 1.95 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press