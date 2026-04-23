Bailey breaks up scoreless game with 3-run homer in 7th after Ohtani leaves, Giants win 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Bailey broke up a scoreless game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning after Shohei Ohtani left the mound, and the San Francisco Giants sent the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to their fourth loss in five games with a 3-0 win Wednesday night.

Bailey connected against Jack Dreyer (1-1) after Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos each singled to start the inning and Drew Gilbert’s sacrifice bunt moved them over.

Ohtani struck out seven in six scoreless innings but left with the game 0-0 and saw his career-best on-base streak end at 53 games.

He dueled with San Francisco starter Tyler Mahle (1-3), who struck out five over seven impressive innings to earn his first victory since joining the club in January. Ryan Walker closed it out for his second save in as many nights.

Ohtani allowed a pair of singles in the first inning but escaped unscathed and still struck out the side. The Giants had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth after singles by Matt Chapman and Rafael Devers but after a meeting with catcher Will Smith, Ohtani struck out Casey Schmitt — pumping his arm in celebration as he charged off the mound, and his day was done.

Manager Dave Roberts had yet to decide whether the two-way star would play the series finale Thursday afternoon. Roberts said beforehand he had no qualms about giving Ohtani five at-bats on a day he’s pitching but could consider a different spot in the order down the road if that makes sense.

Ohtani’s on-base streak tied for second in Dodgers history with Shawn Green. Duke Snider owns the team record at 58 games from May 13-July 11, 1954. Ohtani’s streak also was the longest in the majors since Orlando Cabrera reached base in 63 straight from April 25-July 6, 2006.

He has allowed just one earned run over his first 24 innings of 2026 for an ERA of 0.38 and a 2-0 record, surrendering 15 hits with 25 strikeouts and six walks.

Up next

RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.24 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers in the series finale Thursday afternoon opposite Giants RHP Logan Webb (2-2, 5.40).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer