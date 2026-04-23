Rockies and Padres play with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (16-8, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-1, 14.73 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -161, Rockies +135; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 10-15 record overall and a 7-5 record in home games. The Rockies are 6-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has gone 7-4 in road games and 16-8 overall. The Padres have gone 4-1 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .286 for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 11 for 40 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ramon Laureano leads the Padres with four home runs while slugging .459. Luis Campusano is 10 for 26 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Padres: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press