Giants host the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-8, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 3.24 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -208, Giants +172; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco is 5-7 in home games and 11-13 overall. The Giants have gone 7-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 16-8 record overall and a 7-5 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .480 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has six doubles, a home run and nine RBIs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has a .353 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has four doubles and five home runs. Freddie Freeman is 12 for 36 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press