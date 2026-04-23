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Swanson’s hit in 10th gives Cubs 8-7 victory that extends both win streak and Phillies’ skid to 9

By AP News
Phillies Cubs Baseball

Phillies Cubs Baseball

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CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson had his first game-ending hit in five years, and the Chicago Cubs rebounded from a pair of blown leads to beat Philadelphia 8-7 in 10 innings Thursday for their ninth straight win and the Phillies’ ninth loss in a row.

Chicago led 6-2 before Philadelphia closed with three runs in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa had a tying single off Jacob Webb in the eighth, Seiya Suzuki put Chicago back ahead 7-6 when he homered against Brad Keller in the bottom half and pinch-hitter Adolis García retied the score when he went deep off Caleb Thielbar in the ninth.

Swanson’s opposite-field, one-out single to right-center off Tanner Banks (0-2) drove in automatic runner Ian Happ from third for Swanson’s first walk-off hit with the Cubs, giving the win to Javier Assad (2-1).

Chicago had a season-high 18 hits and is on its longest winning streak since taking 11 in a row from July 31 through Aug. 12 in 2016 – the year the Cubs won their first World Series since 1908.

Philadelphia has lost nine straight for the first time since Sept. 20-28, 2018. The Phillies haven’t lost 10 in a row since an 11-game skid from Sept. 4-14, 1999.

Michael Busch had a three-run homer and four RBIs. Suzuki had three hits and has three homers in three games.

Brandon Marsh hit a pair of solo homers and finished with three hits on warm day with wind blowing out at Wrigley Field.

Cubs starter Edward Cabrera allowed five runs — three earned — and five hits in a season-high seven innings.

Christopher Sánchez gave up six runs and 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter (1-1, 4.42 ERA) faces Braves RHP (Grant Holmes 1-1, 3.42) in Atlanta on Friday.

Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.97) take the mound versus Dodgers RHP Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 5.85) in Los Angeles on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

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