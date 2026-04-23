Benintendi’s tiebreaking 3-run homer in 9th lifts White Sox over Diamondbacks 4-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning that lifted the Chicago White Sox over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Thursday for their third win in four games.

With the score 1-1, Chase Meidroth drew a four-pitch walk from Paul Sewald (0-3) and moved up on Tristan Peters’ sacrifice. Pinch-hitter Edgar Quero walked and Benintendi, who is hitting .216, followed by driving a 2-2 fastball 410 feet into the swimming pool area in right-center for his second homer this season.

Grant Taylor (1-0) stranded runners at second and third by striking out Jose Fernandez to end the seventh, then worked around a leadoff single in the eighth to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Seranthony Domínguez pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Chicago, which had nine singles before Benintendii’s homer, took two of three from the Diamondbacks, who lost a series for the first time since they were swept three games at the Los Angeles Dodgers opening the season.

Munetaka Murakami’s five-game home run streak came to an end for the White Sox. He went 1 for 5 with a single and three strikeouts.

Chicago’s Davis Martin gave up on run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, allowing Adrian Del Castillo’s RBI double in the first. Arizona’s Michael Soroka allowed one run and seven hits in five innings. Miguel Vargas had a tying single in the third.

Arizona’s Ildemaro Vargas singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 21 games dating to last season. Aramis Garcia got his first big league hit, a lined single to left leading off the third.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.10) starts a homestand opener Friday against Washington RHP Miles Mikolas (0-3, 9.15).

Diamondbacks: LHP Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.51) will be on the mound Saturday in the opener of a two-game series against San Diego in Mexico City.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press