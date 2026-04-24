Mets survive bullpen mix-up after Bichette’s 3-run double, beat Twins 10-8 for 2nd win in row

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets survived a ninth-inning bullpen mix-up when Huascar Brazobán went to the mound as closer Devin Williams started walking in, then hung on to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-8 Thursday night behind Bo Bichette’s tiebreaking, three-run double for their second straight win after a 12-game skid.

After placing star Francisco Lindor on the injured list with a calf injury, New York led 6-1 in the fourth, 7-2 in the sixth and 7-3 in the eighth before Ryan Jeffers hit the first grand slam Brazobán allowed in his big league career.

Brett Baty and Marcus Semien singled against Andrew Morris (1-1) in the bottom half, pinch-hitter Tommy Pham walked against Anthony Banda and Bichette doubled off the left-centerfield wall for a 10-7 lead.

With the lights dimmed at Citi Field, Williams headed to the mound from the bullpen as called for by manager Carlos Mendoza, but Brazobán simultaneously walked from the dugout back to the mound. Once Brazobán crossed the foul line, he was required to start the inning, which meant Williams wouldn’t be eligible for a save.

Brazobán retired Austin Martin on a groundout and Williams then relieved and struck out Luke Keaschall.

Brooks Lee singled and scored on Tristan Gray’s single, and Bryon Buxton’s double put the potential tying run in scoring position. Williams (1-1) then struck out Trevor Larnarch, who swung over a 2-2 changeup.

Juan Soto, in his second game back from a strained right calf that caused him to miss 15 games, went 0 for 3 with two walks.

Baty’s three-run homer in the first off Joe Ryan gave the Mets a 3-1 lead and Carsen Benge hit a solo shot for the 7-2 margin in the fourth. Gray hit a solo homer in the sixth off David Peterson.

Ryan gave up seven runs — four earned — in five innings, while the Mets’ Christian Scott lasted just 1 1/3 innings and walked five in his first appearance with the club since July 21, 2024.

Up Next

Twins: RHP Taj Bradley (3-0, 1.63 ERA) opposes his former club Friday at the Tampa Bay Rays, who start RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-0, 2.75 ERA).

Mets: RHP Freddy Peralta (1-2, 4.05 ERA) starts Friday’s series opener against Colorado and RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-2, 7.48 ERA).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press