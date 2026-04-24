Royals take on the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (12-14, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-17, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -116, Angels -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Kansas City has an 8-17 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Royals are 1-5 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 12-14 record overall and a 7-7 record on the road. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has six doubles and two home runs while hitting .265 for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 6 for 39 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 10 for 35 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .236 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Angels: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (foot), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press