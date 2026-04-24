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Giants take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

By AP News

Miami Marlins (12-13, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-14, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Adrian Houser (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -116, Giants -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 5-8 record at home and an 11-14 record overall. The Giants have gone 5-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

Miami is 12-13 overall and 2-7 in road games. Marlins hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Giants with three home runs while slugging .416. Luis Arraez is 12 for 39 over the past 10 games.

Xavier Edwards has a .330 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has five doubles, two triples and a home run. Liam Hicks is 13 for 36 with a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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