Rangers take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Athletics (13-12, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-12, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (0-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -154, Athletics +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Athletics on Friday to open a three-game series.

Texas is 5-4 in home games and 13-12 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

The Athletics have a 13-12 record overall and an 8-7 record in road games. The Athletics are 11-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with six home runs while slugging .448. Josh Jung is 14 for 38 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has four doubles and eight home runs for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 14 for 44 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Curvelo: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press