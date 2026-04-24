Henderson, Ellis, Odom and Alderson to be inducted into Athletics’ Hall of Fame

Center fielder Dave Henderson, second baseman Mark Ellis, pitcher John “Blue Moon” Odom and executive Sandy Alderson will be inducted into the Athletics’ Hall of Fame.

The inductions will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12, before the Athletics face Seattle.

Henderson played six of his 14 big league seasons with Oakland, including the 1988-90 run of AL pennant winners that included the ‘89 sweep of the San Francisco Giants in the only Bay Area World Series that was interrupted by the Loma Prieta earthquake. He had 104 home runs and 377 RBI with the team.

Ellis was part of three Athletics division winners in the 2000s after joining the organization in the three-team trade that brought him and Johnny Damon from Kansas City.

Odom pitched 11 1/2 seasons for the A’s in Kansas City and Oakland 1964-75. He had 15 or more wins with the Athletics three times and won the clinching Game 5 of the 1974 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving Oakland three consecutive world championships.

Alderson served as team’s general manager 1983-97, winning four AL West titles and the 1988-90 World Series run. He returned to the organization in 2019 for what became a two-year stint assisting general manager Billy Beane.

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