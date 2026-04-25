Collins’ 2 RBIs, Cameron’s 6 strikeouts help the Royals to a 6-3 win over Angels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Isaac Collins had two hits and two RBIs and the Kansas City Royals used a five-run outburst in the fourth inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Friday night.

Noah Cameron (2-1) worked 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing eight hits and three runs for his first quality start of the season. Royals starters have combined for 14 quality starts, tied for second in MLB with Seattle.

Starling Marte knocked in the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice in the fourth. Collins drove in another, and beat the throw home to score on Elias Díaz’s two-run double. Michael Massey drove in Díaz to cap the inning.

The Angels tried to rally in the seventh. After Zach Neto’s RBI single chased Cameron, Mike Trout drew a bases-loaded walk and Jo Adell drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.

Los Angeles didn’t get another hit as Nick Mears, Daniel Lynch IV, Matt Strahm, and Lucas Erseg combined for 2 2/3 hitless innings of relief to preserve the lead. Erseg struck out two in the ninth for his sixth save.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-3) allowed five hits, five runs and struck out five in five innings.

The Royals earned their first win against a left-handed starter in seven tries this season. Their 0-6 record against southpaws heading into the game was tied for the worst mark in the majors.

Up next

Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (0-2, 2.35) starts against Royals LHP Cole Ragans (0-4, 6.00) in the second game of the series.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb