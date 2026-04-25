Lowe’s two-run walk-off HR lifts Reds to wild 9-8 win over Tigers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-out, two-run walk-off homer off Kenley Jansen to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a wild 9-8 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The Reds were down to their last strike when Spencer Steer singled against Jansen. Lowe, who replaced Eugenio Suarez in the lineup due to back pain, followed with his second homer of the night to end it.

The Tigers homered four times, including Kerry Carpenter’s go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth.

The game was paused in the top of the seventh due to rain and delayed one hour and 49 minutes.

Cincinnati trailed 5-0 in the fifth when Matt McLain launched a two-run homer, his first of the season, off Framber Valdez. Lowe’s solo homer off Kyle Finnegan in the fifth cut the deficit to 5-3.

Valdez allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and a season-high five walks.

Following the rain delay, McLain’s two-run homer off Will Vest tied the score 5-5 in the seventh. It was McLain’s first career multi-homer game.

The Reds’ go-ahead run scored on a throwing error by second baseman Javier Baez and an RBI double by Tyler Stephenson made the score 7-5.

But Spencer Torkelson’s solo homer and Carpenter’s two-run shot, both off Tony Santillan, helped the Tigers regain the lead 8-7 in the eighth.

Riley Greene hit his third homer of the season in the second and Baez led off the third with his second homer to put the Tigers ahead 2-0.

Matt Vierling’s two-run double in the third and Jahmai Jones’ RBI single in the fourth made the score 5-0.

Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott allowed five runs on six hits in four innings. Graham Ashcraft (1-0) pitched around a walk in the ninth.

Up next

Reds RHP Brady Singer (1-1, 5.32) will face Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 3.47) on Saturday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press