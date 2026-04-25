Diamondbacks host the Padres to begin 2-game series

San Diego Padres (17-8, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11, third in the NL West)

Mexico City; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: German Marquez (2-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.51 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Padres +101; over/under is 15 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres to begin a two-game series.

Arizona has a 14-11 record overall and an 8-5 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 10-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has an 8-4 record on the road and a 17-8 record overall. The Padres have the seventh-best team ERA in the majors at 3.62.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has six doubles, four triples and three home runs while hitting .296 for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 14 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has four home runs, 11 walks and 16 RBIs while hitting .289 for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 12 for 42 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .289 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 8-2, .256 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (back), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press