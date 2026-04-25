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Royals bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (12-15, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-17, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Walbert Urena (0-2, 2.35 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (0-4, 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -159, Angels +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Kansas City has a 9-17 record overall and a 7-7 record at home. The Royals have a 6-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 7-8 record in road games and a 12-15 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Jensen leads the Royals with eight extra base hits (two doubles and six home runs). Vinnie Pasquantino is 6 for 39 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has four doubles, three home runs and 18 RBIs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 8 for 32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .242 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Angels: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (foot), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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