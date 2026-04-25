Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Athletics (14-12, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-13, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 3.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics face the Texas Rangers leading the series 1-0.

Texas is 5-5 in home games and 13-13 overall. The Rangers have a 6-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The Athletics are 14-12 overall and 9-7 on the road. The Athletics have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.57.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Athletics hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jung has nine doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 9 for 37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has four doubles, eight home runs and 14 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 12 for 35 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Curvelo: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press