Cubs try to extend win streak, take on the Dodgers

Chicago Cubs (17-9, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (17-9, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -154, Cubs +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to build upon a 10-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 17-9 record overall and a 9-4 record at home. The Dodgers have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .469.

Chicago has gone 6-4 in road games and 17-9 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .357 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages leads the Dodgers with a .333 batting average, and has five doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 21 RBIs. Max Muncy is 14 for 36 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Nico Hoerner is 14 for 47 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cubs: 10-0, .327 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press