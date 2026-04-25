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Rockies-Mets game is postponed by rain, setting up a doubleheader on Sunday

By AP News
Rockies Mets Baseball

Rockies Mets Baseball

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NEW YORK (AP) — The middle game of the three-game series between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets was postponed more than eight hours before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday, with persistent rain in the forecast this weekend.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, with the first game beginning at 1:40 p.m. EDT, weather permitting.

Rockies left-hander Jose Quintana (0-2, 6.23 ERA) had been scheduled to start Saturday against his former team, and Mets righty Kodai Senga (0-3, 8.83) was set to pitch on seven days’ rest.

The Rockies held off the slumping Mets 4-3 on Friday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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