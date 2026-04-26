Wells hits go-ahead homer in 7th and Yankees beat Astros 8-3 to extend winning streak to 8 games

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Wells hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to eight games with an 8-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Trent Grisham and José Caballero also went deep for the Yankees (18-9). The winning streak matches their longest in a single season since June 2024.

Ben Rice had three hits and an RBI for New York, which has won 11 of 12 in Houston.

Grisham put the Yankees on the board with his third home run, tying it 1-all in the third. In the fifth, Caballero’s third homer gave New York a 2-1 lead.

After the Astros tied it on Carlos Correa’s homer in the sixth, Wells took reliever Kai-Wei Teng (1-1) deep for his second home run of the year.

Wells’ solo shot sparked a three-run seventh for the Yankees, who took advantage of four walks by Houston reliever Bennett Sousa in his season debut. Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each drew a bases-loaded walk to extend New York’s lead.

Aaron Judge walked twice against an Astros staff that issued 10 free passes, matching a season high.

Starting three days after the birth of his first child, Ryan Weathers allowed two runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings for the Yankees.

Fernando Cruz (2-0) struck out Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz to strand two runners in the sixth. After the Yankees took the lead, Jake Bird tossed a 1-2-3 seventh.

Camilo Doval worked around a leadoff walk in the eighth and Tim Hill allowed a run in the ninth.

Houston starter Mike Burrows struck out a season-high eight while allowing two runs over five innings.

Walker also homered for the Astros.

Up next

Astros RHP Spencer Arrighetti (2-0, 2.45 ERA) faces Yankees RHP Luis Gil (1-1, 4.11) when the series concludes Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb