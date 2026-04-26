Cole Ragans strikes out 11 in 6 innings as Royals blow out Angels 12-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Ragans struck out 11 in six sharp innings and Nick Loftin had a career-high four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals routed the Los Angeles Angels 12-1 on Saturday night.

Ragans (1-4) allowed one run and five hits. It was the 15th quality start this season for the Royals, who entered the day tied for second in the majors in that category.

The left-hander had runners on second and third with one out in the second but got consecutive strikeouts to end the inning. The lone blemish for Ragans was a solo home run by Jo Adell in the fourth.

Loftin had an RBI single, a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk. Salvador Perez went 3 for 5 with a solo homer and an RBI double.

Vinnie Pasquantino drew three walks, including one with the bases loaded. Royals batters were handed 10 free passes in all.

Michael Massey hit an RBI single to spark a three-run seventh. Carter Jensen hit a two-run single off infielder Adam Frazier in a four-run eighth.

Vaughn Grissom went 3 for 4 with a double for Los Angeles. Mike Trout had a hit in the eighth to extend his on-base streak against the Royals to 28 games.

Walbert Ureña (0-3) allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and a career-high five walks.

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe exited in the eighth with left wrist irritation.

Kansas City has won a series for the first time since the first one of the season.

Up next

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.15) in the series finale, the first Sunday night game at Kauffman Stadium since 2016.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By CODY FRIESEN

Associated Press