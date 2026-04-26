Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres (18-8, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12, third in the NL West)

Mexico City; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (3-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -129, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 15 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday in the second game of a two-game series. The Padres won the first, 6-4.

Arizona is 8-6 at home and 14-12 overall. The Diamondbacks are 8-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego is 9-4 on the road and 18-8 overall. The Padres have a 12-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has six doubles, four triples and three home runs while hitting .289 for the Diamondbacks. Nolan Arenado is 15 for 38 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ramon Laureano is second on the Padres with 10 extra base hits (four doubles, two triples and four home runs). Ty France is 8 for 26 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 8-2, .241 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: day-to-day (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (ankle), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (back), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (achilles), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press