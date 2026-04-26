Giants and Marlins meet, winner secures 3-game series

Miami Marlins (13-14, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-15, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (1-0, 3.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (4-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -131, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 6-9 record at home and a 12-15 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Miami is 13-14 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Marlins have a 9-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12 for 32 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks has three doubles, five home runs and 24 RBIs for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 9 for 38 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Jared Oliva: 10-Day IL (wrist), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press