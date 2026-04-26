Dodgers and Cubs meet in series rubber match

Chicago Cubs (17-10, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-9, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.17 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (3-0, 1.87 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 10-4 record in home games and an 18-9 record overall. The Dodgers are first in MLB play with 44 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Chicago has a 17-10 record overall and a 6-5 record in road games. The Cubs have gone 14-4 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has seven doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 14 for 34 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has four doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBIs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Cubs: 9-1, .315 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Landon Knack: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press