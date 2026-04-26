Rangers and Athletics play to decide series winner

Athletics (14-13, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (14-13, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0, 3.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rangers: Kumar Rocker (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -129, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Athletics meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Texas has a 6-5 record in home games and a 14-13 record overall. The Rangers have a 10-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics are 14-13 overall and 9-8 on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jung has nine doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has four doubles and eight home runs for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 15 for 44 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Carter Baumler: 15-Day IL (ribs), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (back ), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Curvelo: 15-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press