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Royals try to sweep 3-game series against the Angels

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (12-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (10-17, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.15 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -122, Angels +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Royals can sweep the series with a victory.

Kansas City has a 10-17 record overall and an 8-7 record at home. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

Los Angeles has a 7-9 record on the road and a 12-16 record overall. The Angels have hit 37 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Garcia has six doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 6 for 38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell has two doubles and four home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 8 for 31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Angels: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Maikel Garcia: day-to-day (elbow), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (foot), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: day-to-day (wrist), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Johnson: 15-Day IL (illness), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (arm), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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