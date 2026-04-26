With help from robot umpire, Rockies beat Mets 3-1 for third series win, NY’s 14th loss in 16 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado avoided falling behind when the robot umpire changed Brett Baty’s bases-loaded walk to an inning-ending called third strike in the first, and Jose Quintana got his first win of the season as the Rockies sent the New York Mets to their 14th loss in 16 games, 3-1 in a doubleheader opener Sunday.

Troy Johnston hit an RBI single in the fourth and broke a 1-1 tie with a run-scoring, double-play grounder in the sixth. Jake McCarthy added an RBI single in the seventh for Colorado (12-16), which clinched its third series win this year. Last season, the Rockies (43-119) didn’t win their third series until July 18-20.

Players won four of seven challenges to the robot umpire on ball-strike calls by plate umpire Ryan Blakney.

Blakney was challenged four times in the first inning, with three called overturned — including a called strike to Bo Bichette that became a ball on Quintana’s first pitch. The inning ended when Baty started heading to first when Blakney called ball four on a bases-loaded, full-count sinker on the outside corner only to have the ABS system change it to a called third strike — the first of three against Baty.

Quintana (1-2) allowed two hits in a season-high 5 1/3 innings. Jaden Hill escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth by retiring Luis Robert Jr. on a foul pop and striking out Mark Vientos, and Victor Vodnik got three straight outs for his fourth save, finishing a four-hitter.

Nolan McLean (1-2) gave up two runs — one earned — and five hits in five innings for the Mets (9-18).

With Francisco Lindor on the injured list, Bichette made his first start at shortstop this year.

Tyrone Taylor tied the score in the fifth with his second homer of the season, matching his 2025 total, a drive to left into a 15 mph wind.

Francisco Alvarez had been 0 for 28 in his big league career as a pinch hitter before his eighth-inning single.

Up next

Mets RHP Kodai Senga (0-3, 8.83) was to start the second game on eight days’ rest. Colorado started Chase Dollander.

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