Jesús Sánchez has 2-run homer to give Blue Jays a 4-2 win over Guardians

TORONTO (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run home run to take the lead, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Sunday.

Guerrero led off the sixth inning with a double and Sánchez followed with his 355-foot blast to right field. It was Sánchez’s fourth homer of the season and second of the series, which the Blue Jays won two games to one.

It was Toronto’s second straight series victory after dropping its previous six.

Blue Jays left-hander Patrick Corbin allowed two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Braydon Fisher (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded jam to finish the fifth and completed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Tyler Rogers handled the seventh. Jeff Hoffman, who was recently moved out of the closer role, pitched a scoreless eighth. Louis Varland earned his third save after working around a leadoff single in the ninth.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the first inning on Guerrero’s RBI single to left field. Toronto added another run on a sacrifice fly from Sánchez.

Cleveland tied it in the fifth after RBIs from Brayan Rocchio and Angel Martínez, who had two hits in the game.

Guardians right-hander Slade Cecconi (0-4) allowed four runs and six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Blue Jays left fielder Yohendrick Piñango, making his major league debut, recorded his first career MLB hit with a single in the fourth inning.

Up next

Cleveland: LHP Parker Messick (3-0, 1.76 ERA) is scheduled to start against Tampa Bay on Monday. LHP Steven Matz (3-1, 4.81) will start for the Rays.

Toronto: RHP Dylan Cease (1-0, 2.10 ERA) is scheduled to start against Boston on Monday. LHP Ranger Suárez (1-2, 4.00) will start for the Rex Sox.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KAITLYN McGRATH

Associated Press